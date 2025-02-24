Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 343 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,253 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $41.47 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

