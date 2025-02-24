HealthInvest Partners AB Sells 21,629 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

HealthInvest Partners AB reduced its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRM opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.13. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $438,898.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,589,662.40. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 2,627 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $126,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,059.42. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,897,920. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

