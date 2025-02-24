Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Bought by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Merus accounts for about 1.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Merus were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRUS. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Merus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Merus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. Merus has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $61.61.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.