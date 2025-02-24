HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,242 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $39,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $316.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

