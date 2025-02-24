Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,983 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 376.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

