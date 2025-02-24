Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vertiv by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after buying an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,433,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vertiv by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Down 8.5 %

NYSE:VRT opened at $95.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

