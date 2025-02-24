Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

