Olympiad Research LP Sells 30,733 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,733 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.06. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SXC

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.