First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 12,811 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $89.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.08. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

