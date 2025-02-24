684,170 Shares in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ) Acquired by Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 684,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,438,000. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF makes up about 5.9% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 0.06% of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 120,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.94.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.1766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

