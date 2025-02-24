RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,710,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Gold Fields makes up approximately 1.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $35,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 122,247 shares during the period. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

