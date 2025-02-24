Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Boosted by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 29.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. This trade represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

