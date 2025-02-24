RWC Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 79.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 991,080 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,685.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 312,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 294,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 230,001 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. North of South Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 1,236,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,584,000 after purchasing an additional 191,486 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.2 %

YPF stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.88. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YPF

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.