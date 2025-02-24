Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 418 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enzi Wealth raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. The trade was a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,322.87. This represents a 15.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,003.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $429.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $821.37. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

