1,131 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

MDY opened at $566.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

