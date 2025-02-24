Dover Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $200.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.