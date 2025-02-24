Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys Shares of 16,326 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB opened at $68.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.38.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

