Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of BATS:JPIB opened at $47.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $580.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
About JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF
The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.
