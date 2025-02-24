Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,368 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $103.43 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
