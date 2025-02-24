Hi Line Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 60.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $54,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $25,769.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.52 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Arrow Electronics Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Electronics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.