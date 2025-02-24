T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,640 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.6% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,140.99. The trade was a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $265.17 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $271.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

