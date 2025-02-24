New World Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 65,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.