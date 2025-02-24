New World Advisors LLC Acquires 6,175 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VYX opened at $11.90 on Monday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.