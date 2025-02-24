82,910 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 82,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $58.72.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,840. This trade represents a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock worth $1,166,843. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

