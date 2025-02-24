Delta Financial Group Inc. Invests $278,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $187.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.98. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,620,058.57. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,722. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

