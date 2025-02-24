Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $85.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.56.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 708,700 shares of company stock valued at $62,083,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

