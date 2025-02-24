Sigma Planning Corp Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $283.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

