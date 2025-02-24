Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 6,051 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,815,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,036,000 after purchasing an additional 242,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,589,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after buying an additional 261,162 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 305.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.21.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

