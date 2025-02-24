Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,639 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 820.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,328.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

