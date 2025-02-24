RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International stock opened at $121.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.01. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.68 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

