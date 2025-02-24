Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,625,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,700,000 after acquiring an additional 696,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,263,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,681,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after acquiring an additional 125,654 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

