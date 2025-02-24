Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $347.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $266.99 and a 52-week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

