Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 115,350 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 22.3% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $76,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Tesla by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.17 and its 200-day moving average is $314.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $328.50 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.57.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

