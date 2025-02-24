Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Makes New $211,000 Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQNR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.80 to $30.90 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

