Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 200 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,067 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the third quarter valued at about $4,211,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $9,246,848.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,107,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $82.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

