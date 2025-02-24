Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $28,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7,209.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 43.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $76.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

