Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $33,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,855,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 841,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 628,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,999,000 after acquiring an additional 340,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,166,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 206.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

