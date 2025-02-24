Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,532,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,800,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 113,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.62 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

