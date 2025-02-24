Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

