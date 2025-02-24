Intrepid Potash (IPI) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $25.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $337.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 5,600 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $153,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,373.05. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 326,676 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,715 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

