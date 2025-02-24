B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys New Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for 0.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of MLPX opened at $62.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $67.47.
About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
