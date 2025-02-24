ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $297.64 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 321.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,435.59. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

