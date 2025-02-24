CECO Environmental (CECO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECOGet Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $23.00 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $804.52 million, a PE ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

