Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 41 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $749,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.2 %

EG stock opened at $337.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.73. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $416.50.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

