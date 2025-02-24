Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 610,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.67 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

