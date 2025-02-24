Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Trimmed by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 73.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 63.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $281.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

BIIB stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.51 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

