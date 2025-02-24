B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $57.85 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

