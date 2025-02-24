B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $135.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

