Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

