Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 4,127 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

